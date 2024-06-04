The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Legacy Financial Group Inc.

Legacy Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 13.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Williams Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 312,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 60,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 11,237 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 24,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,220,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $1,513,102.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:WMB traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.32. 6,413,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,793,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.86 and a twelve month high of $41.89. The stock has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.38 and a 200 day moving average of $36.80.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WMB shares. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.45.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Williams Companies

Williams Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.