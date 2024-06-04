Theleme Partners LLP Acquires 169,886 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Theleme Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 817,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 169,886 shares during the period. Herc makes up approximately 5.8% of Theleme Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Theleme Partners LLP owned approximately 2.89% of Herc worth $121,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Herc by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Herc by 576.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Herc by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Herc in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Herc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Herc Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:HRI traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $137.02. The stock had a trading volume of 29,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,756. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.70. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.17 and a 12-month high of $171.00.

Herc Announces Dividend

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $804.00 million during the quarter. Herc had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 28.68%. Equities analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 14.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Herc’s payout ratio is currently 21.97%.

Insider Transactions at Herc

In other news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.81, for a total transaction of $3,176,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,887,195.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Herc news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.10, for a total transaction of $564,009.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,560,647.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.81, for a total transaction of $3,176,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,887,195.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,996 shares of company stock worth $5,656,956 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on HRI. StockNews.com raised shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Herc from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Herc from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.50.

Herc Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

