TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

TherapeuticsMD Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ TXMD opened at $2.21 on Friday. TherapeuticsMD has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $4.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.26.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD stock. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new stake in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TXMD Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC owned 0.21% of TherapeuticsMD at the end of the most recent quarter. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

