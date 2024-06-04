TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
TherapeuticsMD Stock Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ TXMD opened at $2.21 on Friday. TherapeuticsMD has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $4.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.26.
TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TherapeuticsMD
TherapeuticsMD Company Profile
TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.
Featured Stories
