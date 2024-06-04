Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.57

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.62, with a volume of 450609 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TWM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$0.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$1.00 to C$0.80 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.10 to C$0.95 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.99.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$265.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.13.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 72.30% and a negative net margin of 18.32%. The business had revenue of C$439.50 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. will post 0.0542169 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Jared Ian Arling Strom Gurevitch sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.77, for a total value of C$38,500.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,115 shares of company stock valued at $107,764. 6.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in the United States. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable products and services. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; and gathering, processing, transporting, extraction, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs.

