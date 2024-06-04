Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) Shares Up 1.3%

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY – Get Free Report) was up 1.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.65 and last traded at $11.33. Approximately 111,959 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 846% from the average daily volume of 11,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.18.
Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. Stock Up 1.3 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.53 and its 200 day moving average is $11.42.
About Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd.
Tokyo Gas Co,Ltd. engages in the production, supply, and sale of city gas, and LNG in Japan. The company offers engineering solutions; gas construction; and gas pipelines services, as well as engages in gas appliances business. It is also involved in fuel procurement, power generation, and sales of electricity; and overseas resource development, renewable energy, and LNG infrastructure business.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd.
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Why Smartsheet Stock is an Undervalued Gem of an Investment
- What is a Dividend King?
- The Most Upgraded Stocks After the Q1 Earnings Season
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- What Is Risk Tolerance & Why Is It Important?
Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Gas Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Gas Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.