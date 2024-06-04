Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Purchased by HFR Wealth Management LLC

HFR Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Tractor Supply makes up approximately 3.0% of HFR Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $10,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 792.9% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 17,261 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $782,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $346,000. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $21,571,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 2,120.1% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 121,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,194,000 after purchasing an additional 116,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,314,246. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSCO traded up $4.11 on Tuesday, reaching $271.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,640. The stock has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $287.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $265.86 and its 200 day moving average is $241.17.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.84%.

TSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $277.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.96.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

