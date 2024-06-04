Traders Purchase Large Volume of Enterprise Products Partners Call Options (NYSE:EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 16,555 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 85% compared to the typical daily volume of 8,928 call options.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.22. 1,424,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,728,310. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.63. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $61.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.03.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.78%.

Several analysts have issued reports on EPD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

