Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Holdings Lowered by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV trimmed its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,661 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $15,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,085,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,852,000 after purchasing an additional 880,583 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,743,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,343,000 after purchasing an additional 632,598 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,050,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,952,000 after purchasing an additional 103,823 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,797,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,617,000 after purchasing an additional 17,758 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $655,804,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TT shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $286.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.86.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE TT traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $322.16. 54,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,880. The business’s 50-day moving average is $312.62 and its 200-day moving average is $276.85. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $171.63 and a twelve month high of $338.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total value of $1,077,737.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,673,237.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

