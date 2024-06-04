Trevena (TRVN) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Trevena (NASDAQ: TRVN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/1/2024 – Trevena is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/24/2024 – Trevena is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/16/2024 – Trevena is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/16/2024 – Trevena had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $5.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/8/2024 – Trevena is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/30/2024 – Trevena is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/22/2024 – Trevena is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/14/2024 – Trevena is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/6/2024 – Trevena is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

TRVN stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.41. The stock had a trading volume of 52,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,735. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.54. Trevena, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Trevena, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trevena stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Trevena, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TRVN Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 44,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.32% of Trevena as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

