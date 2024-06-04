Trevena (TRVN) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Trevena (NASDAQ: TRVN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 6/1/2024 – Trevena is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 5/24/2024 – Trevena is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 5/16/2024 – Trevena is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 5/16/2024 – Trevena had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $5.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/8/2024 – Trevena is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 4/30/2024 – Trevena is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 4/22/2024 – Trevena is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 4/14/2024 – Trevena is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 4/6/2024 – Trevena is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
TRVN stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.41. The stock had a trading volume of 52,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,735. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.54. Trevena, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60.
Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Trevena, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.
