Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $28.11, but opened at $27.16. Trupanion shares last traded at $27.66, with a volume of 20,061 shares traded.

Specifically, SVP Emily Dreyer sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $79,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,492.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings purchased 20,700 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.14 per share, with a total value of $499,698.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 614,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,842,285.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Emily Dreyer sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $79,187.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,492.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,325 shares of company stock worth $144,586. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRUP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Trupanion from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Trupanion from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Trupanion from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Trupanion from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

Trupanion Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -43.92 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.02 and its 200-day moving average is $27.54.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.03% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $306.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Trupanion

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Trupanion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

