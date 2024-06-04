Turbo Tops One Day Volume of $116.57 Million (TURBO)

Turbo (TURBO) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 4th. Turbo has a market capitalization of $443.52 million and $116.57 million worth of Turbo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Turbo token can now be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Turbo has traded 32.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Turbo Token Profile

Turbo’s total supply is 69,000,000,000 tokens. Turbo’s official Twitter account is @turbotoadtoken. The official website for Turbo is turbotoken.io.

Turbo Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Turbo (TURBO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Turbo has a current supply of 69,000,000,000 with 63,674,701,174.42272 in circulation. The last known price of Turbo is 0.00617593 USD and is down -4.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $111,851,339.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://turbotoken.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Turbo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Turbo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Turbo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

