UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Stake Increased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned 0.12% of UFP Technologies worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in UFP Technologies by 193.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,214,000 after acquiring an additional 37,590 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in UFP Technologies by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 82,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,174,000 after purchasing an additional 34,622 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its stake in UFP Technologies by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 70,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,105,000 after buying an additional 22,163 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in UFP Technologies by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 26,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after buying an additional 13,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 507,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,941,000 after buying an additional 12,420 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on UFP Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. CJS Securities began coverage on UFP Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

UFP Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

UFP Technologies stock opened at $261.03 on Tuesday. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $127.29 and a one year high of $268.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $244.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $105.01 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Steve Cardin sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.50, for a total transaction of $61,111.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,849.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

