UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Shares Down 0.9% After Analyst Downgrade

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.9% on Tuesday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $14.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. UiPath traded as low as $11.72 and last traded at $11.81. 5,674,395 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 9,428,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.92.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Macquarie cut UiPath from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of UiPath from $27.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of UiPath

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $791,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 946,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,738,121.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 96,000 shares of company stock worth $2,023,440 in the last ninety days. 22.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PATH. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,324 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in UiPath by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188,950 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its stake in shares of UiPath by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in UiPath by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,691 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in UiPath by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 12,691 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.81 and a beta of 0.86.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $405.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

