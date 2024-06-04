Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) Receives “Speculative Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their speculative buy rating on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on UNCY. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Noble Financial assumed coverage on Unicycive Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Get Unicycive Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Unicycive Therapeutics

Unicycive Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of UNCY stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. Unicycive Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.04.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Unicycive Therapeutics will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Unicycive Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNCY. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $2,985,000. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,984,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,594,000. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,611,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 40.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unicycive Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unicycive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicycive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.