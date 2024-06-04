Uniswap (UNI) Market Cap Achieves $6.24 Billion

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for $10.40 or 0.00014760 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Uniswap has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. Uniswap has a total market cap of $6.24 billion and $274.56 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.73 or 0.00117465 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00008446 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000124 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001409 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 161% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Uniswap

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 599,957,295 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 599,930,294.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 9.51722652 USD and is down -1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1036 active market(s) with $161,397,959.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

