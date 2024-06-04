UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on UNH. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $607.00 to $546.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $572.75.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $497.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $436.38 and a 1-year high of $554.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $489.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $508.65.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.26 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 535.1% during the first quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 88,210 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $43,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth approximately $3,210,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 93.3% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,010 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 74.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 67,247 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,267,000 after purchasing an additional 28,718 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

