UP Fintech Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 10,290 call options on the company. This is an increase of 278% compared to the average volume of 2,723 call options.
UP Fintech Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of TIGR traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.23. 1,275,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,076,705. UP Fintech has a twelve month low of $2.74 and a twelve month high of $5.80. The stock has a market cap of $707.00 million, a PE ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. UP Fintech had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $69.98 million for the quarter.
Separately, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of UP Fintech from $8.01 to $6.22 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.
UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.
