UP Fintech Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 10,290 call options on the company. This is an increase of 278% compared to the average volume of 2,723 call options.

Shares of TIGR traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.23. 1,275,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,076,705. UP Fintech has a twelve month low of $2.74 and a twelve month high of $5.80. The stock has a market cap of $707.00 million, a PE ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. UP Fintech had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $69.98 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 308.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 61.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 10,329 shares in the last quarter. 9.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of UP Fintech from $8.01 to $6.22 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

