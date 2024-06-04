Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stock Position Decreased by Copperwynd Financial LLC

Copperwynd Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VLO. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 40.3% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

In other news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.87.

Valero Energy Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE VLO traded down $3.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $153.94. 2,858,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,162,895. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.75 and a fifty-two week high of $184.79. The stock has a market cap of $50.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.47.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 21.20%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

