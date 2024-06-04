Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Holdings Lifted by Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL

Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% during the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $179.55. 326,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,630. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $149.67 and a 12 month high of $184.34. The company has a market cap of $77.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.72.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

