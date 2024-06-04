Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Legacy Financial Group Inc.

Legacy Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 9.5% of Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $21,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,238,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,980,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,935 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $354.89. 1,076,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,446. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $342.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $328.06. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $260.65 and a 12 month high of $357.59.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

