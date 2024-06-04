Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,323 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.10% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $104,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. High Note Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Elevatus Welath Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Elevatus Welath Management now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VUG stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $352.62. 444,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,020. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $260.65 and a 12-month high of $357.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $342.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $328.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

