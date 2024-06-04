Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) is Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises 2.1% of Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $13,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $753,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VGT traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $537.75. 310,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,222. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $518.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $502.46. The company has a market cap of $67.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $397.76 and a 12 month high of $551.82.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

