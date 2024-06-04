Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Purchased by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 484,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,687 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $37,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,997,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,371,000 after acquiring an additional 77,428 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,062,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,785,000 after purchasing an additional 125,875 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,626,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,626,000 after purchasing an additional 119,258 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $156,701,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,986,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,700,000 after buying an additional 706,134 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.84. The stock had a trading volume of 938,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,805. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $70.43 and a one year high of $76.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.13 and its 200-day moving average is $74.86.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.