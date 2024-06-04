Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s 8th Largest Position

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,063,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212,518 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 4.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $2,341,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VO traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $241.98. 155,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,961. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $243.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.85. The firm has a market cap of $62.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $250.41.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.