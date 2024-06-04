Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Advisory LLC

Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000.

VO traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $242.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,891. The stock has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $250.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $243.56 and its 200 day moving average is $235.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

