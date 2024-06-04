Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Edge Capital Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 273,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,670 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 6.6% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $119,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $485.16. 4,206,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,124,058. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $375.95 and a 1-year high of $489.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $475.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $456.19. The company has a market cap of $439.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

