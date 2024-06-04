Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 370.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 94,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,272 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $22,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,482,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,180,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 7,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 57,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $260.53. The company had a trading volume of 6,202,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,173,054. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $202.44 and a twelve month high of $263.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

