Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $260.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $219.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $204.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $228.25.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

NYSE VEEV opened at $171.49 on Friday. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $162.72 and a one year high of $236.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of 50.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.80.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,505.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total transaction of $746,297.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,756.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,505.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,989 shares of company stock worth $4,818,013 in the last ninety days. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Veeva Systems by 81.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Articles

