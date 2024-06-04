Ventum Financial Increases Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Price Target to C$6.00

Foran Mining (CVE:FOM – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Ventum Financial from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Ventum Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 85.76% from the company’s previous close.

Foran Mining Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of FOM traded up C$0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$3.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,032,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.01, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Foran Mining has a 1-year low of C$2.02 and a 1-year high of C$4.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.23. The company has a market cap of C$828.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.60 and a beta of 3.68.

Get Foran Mining alerts:

About Foran Mining

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

Receive News & Ratings for Foran Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foran Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.