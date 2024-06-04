Ventum Financial Increases Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Price Target to C$6.00

Foran Mining (CVE:FOM – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Ventum Financial from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Ventum Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 85.76% from the company’s previous close.
Foran Mining Stock Up 3.9 %
Shares of FOM traded up C$0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$3.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,032,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.01, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Foran Mining has a 1-year low of C$2.02 and a 1-year high of C$4.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.23. The company has a market cap of C$828.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.60 and a beta of 3.68.
About Foran Mining
