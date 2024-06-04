Verasity Price Tops $0.0049 on Major Exchanges (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. Over the last week, Verasity has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. One Verasity token can now be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Verasity has a market capitalization of $49.11 million and $12.42 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Verasity alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001614 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000025 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 100,001,381,139 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,001,381,139 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.