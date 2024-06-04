Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $914.34-951.66 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $932.80 million.

Several brokerages have commented on VRNT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet raised Verint Systems from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Verint Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.22. 1,250,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,392. Verint Systems has a 1-year low of $18.41 and a 1-year high of $40.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $265.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.45 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 4.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 33,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $1,047,338.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 860,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,929,112.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 33,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $1,047,338.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 860,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,929,112.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 2,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $62,045.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,480,679.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,988 shares of company stock valued at $4,873,715 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

