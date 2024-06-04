Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Poehling Capital Management INC.

Poehling Capital Management INC. cut its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,572 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 1,351,680.0% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 202,767 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,572,000 after buying an additional 202,752 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $323,000. Austin Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,868,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth about $114,000. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,911,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,121,170. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.67. The company has a market capitalization of $173.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.42. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $43.42.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.23 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Redburn Atlantic raised Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.36.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

