Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 514,864 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 1,168,864 shares.The stock last traded at $11.34 and had previously closed at $11.76.

VET has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities raised Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.75.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $376.85 million during the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 30.71% and a positive return on equity of 11.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0872 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VET. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 15.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 11,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.91% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

