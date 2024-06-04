Vertcoin (VTC) Trading 1.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 4th. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $5.05 million and $17,346.32 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0727 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70,874.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $479.98 or 0.00677224 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.84 or 0.00118299 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00008403 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00041756 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.71 or 0.00064493 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $159.62 or 0.00225219 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.05 or 0.00088963 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,530,097 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

