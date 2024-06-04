Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.67.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Vertex in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Vertex from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America cut their price target on Vertex from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Vertex in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Vertex from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of Vertex stock opened at $33.26 on Thursday. Vertex has a 1 year low of $17.59 and a 1 year high of $35.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 831.50, a P/E/G ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Vertex had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $156.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex news, CAO Lisa Butler sold 8,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $245,632.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,407.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vertex news, CAO Lisa Butler sold 8,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $245,632.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,407.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 10,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $317,775.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,147,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,443,557.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 944,548 shares of company stock worth $28,387,780 in the last quarter. 45.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,791,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,929,000 after buying an additional 235,407 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,651,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,454,000 after buying an additional 404,550 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex by 1,517.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,244,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,417,000 after buying an additional 3,044,193 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,832,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,311,000 after buying an additional 452,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 2,596,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,968,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

