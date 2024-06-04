VerusCoin (VRSC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,162.10

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. VerusCoin has a total market cap of $81.94 million and $4,162.10 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VerusCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.07 or 0.00001546 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VerusCoin has traded up 17.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin launched on May 21st, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 76,424,279 coins. VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io. The Reddit community for VerusCoin is https://reddit.com/r/veruscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @veruscoin.

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VerusCoin (VRSC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate VRSC through the process of mining. VerusCoin has a current supply of 76,421,194.65550594. The last known price of VerusCoin is 1.0402638 USD and is down -2.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $2,728.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.veruscoin.io.”

