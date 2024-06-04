Victor Bradley Sells 5,000 Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Stock

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) Director Victor Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.66, for a total transaction of C$113,309.00.

Victor Bradley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 14th, Victor Bradley sold 5,000 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.05, for a total transaction of C$110,270.50.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

Osisko Gold Royalties stock traded down C$0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$22.34. The company had a trading volume of 83,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,319. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 52 week low of C$15.42 and a 52 week high of C$23.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$22.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.45. The firm has a market cap of C$4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.93, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.82.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

Osisko Gold Royalties ( TSE:OR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 21.78% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of C$60.75 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.6398844 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is -82.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$26.78.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

