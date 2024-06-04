Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $112.38.

Viking Therapeutics Price Performance

VKTX stock opened at $62.27 on Friday. Viking Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $99.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.58.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Viking Therapeutics

In other Viking Therapeutics news, CFO Greg Zante sold 66,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $4,986,005.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,059,845.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 281,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $22,136,890.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 348,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,413,639.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Greg Zante sold 66,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $4,986,005.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,059,845.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Viking Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Viking Therapeutics by 63.6% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 560,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 217,827 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1,557.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 371,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,916,000 after purchasing an additional 349,186 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 137,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 68,921 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,284,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,498,000 after buying an additional 171,995 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

