Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,729,235 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 200,744 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 0.6% of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.20% of Visa worth $970,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 222.1% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Visa by 12.1% during the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,950 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Visa by 9.6% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Riverpark Capital Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 6.2% during the third quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the third quarter valued at $431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

V traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $271.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,232,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,261,485. The stock has a market cap of $495.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.02 and a twelve month high of $290.96.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on V. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Macquarie upped their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.76.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

