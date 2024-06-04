Wanchain (WAN) Price Reaches $0.25 on Top Exchanges

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 4th. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000351 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $48.88 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00050643 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00010490 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00017353 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00012085 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00006297 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,029,887 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

