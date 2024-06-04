Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 7.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $67.62 and last traded at $67.79. Approximately 67,943 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 763,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on HCC. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley raised their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.80.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $503.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.99 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warrior Met Coal

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 729,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,485,000 after purchasing an additional 64,672 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 50.0% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter worth about $1,773,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 101,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 26,184 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

