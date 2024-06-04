Waterdrop (WDH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Waterdrop had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $92.87 million for the quarter.

Waterdrop Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE WDH opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. Waterdrop has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The company has a market capitalization of $503.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21 and a beta of -0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.17.

Waterdrop Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Waterdrop from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Waterdrop Company Profile

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

Featured Articles

