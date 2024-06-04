Wells Fargo & Company Lowers MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $300.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $450.00 to $300.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $435.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $435.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their target price on MongoDB from $380.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut their price target on MongoDB from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $475.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $364.11.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $234.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $389.62. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of -83.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $225.25 and a 12 month high of $509.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.32). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.50% and a negative return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.99 million. Research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $59,180.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,430 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.11, for a total value of $497,797.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,819,510.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $59,180.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,360 shares in the company, valued at $6,043,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,802 shares of company stock valued at $16,514,071. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,910,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,475,000 after purchasing an additional 68,348 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,408,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,037,000 after buying an additional 551,567 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $326,237,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 22.4% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 550,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,497,000 after acquiring an additional 100,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 549,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,480,000 after acquiring an additional 204,284 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

