Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Buys 10,565 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,565 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEF. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 27,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 387.0% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 16,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 13,313 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,346,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IEF traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,026,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,265,592. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $97.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.01. The stock has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.2764 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

