Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 77.5% in the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9,966.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.83. The stock had a trading volume of 225,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,972. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.83. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $131.80 and a 12 month high of $176.20. The stock has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

