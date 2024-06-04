Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 741 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 662 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at $269,475,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on GS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $424.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.57.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of GS stock traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $454.38. 772,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,324,442. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $432.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $396.44. The company has a market capitalization of $146.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.36 and a twelve month high of $471.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

