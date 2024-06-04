Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 741 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 662 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group
In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at $269,475,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Report on GS
The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of GS stock traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $454.38. 772,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,324,442. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $432.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $396.44. The company has a market capitalization of $146.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.36 and a twelve month high of $471.48.
The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.
About The Goldman Sachs Group
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than The Goldman Sachs Group
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- GitLab’s Weak Results Were Priced In; Time to Buy the Dip?
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Birkenstock Looks Like a Fit in Any Growth-Oriented Portfolio
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- These Are the Most Active Congressional Trades This Quarter
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.