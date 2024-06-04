Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.01 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 897,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,129,000 after purchasing an additional 10,648 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,229,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,935,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC now owns 25,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,942,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,597,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VOO stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $483.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,562,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,089,923. The business has a 50-day moving average of $475.16 and a 200-day moving average of $456.19. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $375.95 and a one year high of $489.99. The stock has a market cap of $438.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

