Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Has $5.74 Million Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up 0.1% of Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 491.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 320,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,694,000 after acquiring an additional 266,282 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 180.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,702,000. One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 49,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 88,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,003,000 after acquiring an additional 38,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

LQD traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.70. The company had a trading volume of 16,808,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,535,766. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.24 and a one year high of $111.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.78.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.