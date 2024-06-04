Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Invests $241,000 in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJXFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,569 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of TJX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.41. 2,396,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,471,220. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.25 and a 52-week high of $105.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.67. The firm has a market cap of $119.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.23.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJXGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.22%.

TJX Companies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TJX. Redburn Atlantic downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $113.00 price target on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 571,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,354,191.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 571,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,354,191.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,003 shares of company stock valued at $7,040,541. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

