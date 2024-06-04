Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Invests $241,000 in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,569 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TJX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.41. 2,396,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,471,220. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.25 and a 52-week high of $105.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.67. The firm has a market cap of $119.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.23.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.22%.

TJX Companies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TJX. Redburn Atlantic downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $113.00 price target on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.37.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 571,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,354,191.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 571,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,354,191.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,003 shares of company stock valued at $7,040,541. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

