Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,174,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 38.0% of Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.44% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $1,464,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,578.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,089,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,095,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003,895 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 552.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,510,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665,993 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,484,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,678 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,611,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $221,058,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $259.59. 1,612,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,158,088. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $202.44 and a 52-week high of $263.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $256.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.44. The company has a market cap of $389.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.